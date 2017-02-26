Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Fort Saskatchewan RCMP investigate fatal collision
RCMP are at the scene of a fatal collision in Fort Saskatchewan Sunday morning.
Published Sunday, February 26, 2017 10:47AM MST
Last Updated Sunday, February 26, 2017 2:46PM MST
Fort Saskatchewan RCMP are investigating a fatal collision on Highway 16 and Highway 834 Sunday morning.
Shortly after 5:30 a.m., a black Dodge Ram travelling westbound in Highway 16 and a silver Nissan turning north from Highway 16 onto Highway 834 collided, RCMP said.
Police said the 48-year-old male driver of the Nissan Titan was found dead on scene, and the 49-year-old driver of the Dodge Ram was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
There were no passengers in either vehicle.
The collision is under investigation, and it remains unclear if alcohol was a factor, RCMP said.
The name of the deceased will not be released.
Anyone with information about this collision is asked to contact Fort Saskatchewan RCMP at 780-997-7900.
