Fort Saskatchewan RCMP are investigating a fatal collision on Highway 16 and Highway 834 Sunday morning.

Shortly after 5:30 a.m., a black Dodge Ram travelling westbound in Highway 16 and a silver Nissan turning north from Highway 16 onto Highway 834 collided, RCMP said.

Police said the 48-year-old male driver of the Nissan Titan was found dead on scene, and the 49-year-old driver of the Dodge Ram was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

There were no passengers in either vehicle.

The collision is under investigation, and it remains unclear if alcohol was a factor, RCMP said.

The name of the deceased will not be released.

Anyone with information about this collision is asked to contact Fort Saskatchewan RCMP at 780-997-7900.