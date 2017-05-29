EPS are treating the death of a baby in northeast Edmonton Sunday as a homicide after an autopsy Monday.

The baby was found dead at a residence in the area of 142 Avenue and 77 Street Sunday morning, police said.

Monday’s autopsy results did not confirm an exact cause of death.

EPS have not arrested anyone in connection to the baby’s death.

The baby's name is Jarock, his maternal grandmother told CTV News. She said the baby lived with his mother and spent every second weekend with his father and paternal grandparents.