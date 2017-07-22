Police are searching for a man who allegedly exposed his genitals at a bridal dress store in south Edmonton on July 5.

A man entered the store between 7:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. and approached an employee to look at dresses, police said.

The man took several dresses into a fitting room. Moments later, the employee found the man in a back room, standing between dress racks with his shorts pulled down and exposing his genitals, police said.

The suspect quickly left the store and drove way in a truck.

The suspect is described as a six-foot-five man in his late 30s or early 40s, with tanned Caucasian skin and a large nose, EPS said. His hair is described as long, slick and dyed blonde with black roots.

At the time of the incident, the man was wearing flip flops, a mint green shirt, with grey cargo shorts, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Edmonton police at 780-423-4567. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.