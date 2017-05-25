Edmonton police said Thursday that a man who was wanted in connection to the slaying of an Edmonton man in recent weeks, was arrested near Rimbey, Alberta Wednesday evening.

Police issued an arrest warrant for Walter James Jenkins, 34, after Frederick John Dunn, 67, was found dead in his home in the area of 135 Street and 124B Avenue on Saturday, May 20.

Jenkins was found and arrested in a field near Rimbey, Alberta, Wednesday, May 24.

EPS said Dunn died as a result of a wound to the neck, and it’s believed he was killed at some point between Friday, May 12 and Saturday, May 13, 2017.

Investigators are asking to speak with anyone who saw or spoke to Dunn, specifically at the food court in Westmount Mall, in the days leading up to his death.

Jenkins has been charged with second degree murder, and two counts of breaching a probation order.

This is Edmonton’s 18th homicide of the year.