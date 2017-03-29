Police in St. Albert said officers were called in Wednesday morning to help officials trying to handle a number of moose in the city.

St. Albert RCMP said officers were called to help Alberta Fish and Wildlife officials, who were responding to reports that the large animals were in the Red Willow Park neighbourhood.

RCMP said one of the moose, an adult, charged an officer, and was shot and killed by Fish and Wildlife officials.

Video posted online Wednesday showed two calves after the shooting – those two calves were captured and relocated outside of St. Albert.