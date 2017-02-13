The NDP have launched an online survey to collect feedback from Albertans over the future of Daylight Saving Time in the province.

Weeks after Edmonton-South West MLA Thomas Dang went public with plans to table a Private Member’s Bill to drop Daylight Saving Time in Alberta, the NDP sought feedback from Albertans on the time change.

Back in December, Dang told CTV News he plans to table a bill when the spring session starts which would repeal the Daylight Saving Time Act.

At the time, he said every time Albertans change their clocks, he sees a flood of emails from constituents complaining about it.

“So I started digging more and I started doing research and studying the effects of ‘why do we do it’, and obviously it came from war time efforts, and some of those reasons just don’t hold weight anymore,” Dang said.

In Canada, Saskatchewan, parts of British Columbia, Nunavut and Quebec don’t change clocks for Daylight Saving Time.

More to come…