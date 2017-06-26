Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Oilers sign forward Zack Kassian to three-year contract extension
Anaheim Ducks' Jakob Silfverberg (33) and Edmonton Oilers' Zack Kassian (44) battle for the puck during the third period in game six of a second-round NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoff series in Edmonton on Sunday, May 7, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, June 26, 2017 1:42PM MDT
EDMONTON - The Edmonton Oilers have signed forward Zack Kassian to a three-year contract extension.
Kassian, 26, appeared in 79 games with the Oilers last season, posting 24 points (seven goals, 17 assists) and 101 penalty minutes. He added three goals and 27 penalty minutes in 13 playoff games.
The six-foot-three, 207-pound winger has appeared in 313 career NHL games with Buffalo, Vancouver and Edmonton, accumulating 98 points (45 goals, 53 assists) and 522 penalty minutes. He has also played in 21 playoff games, posting three goals and 33 penalty minutes.
The Windsor, Ont., native represented Canada most recently at the 2011 world championship. He has also played at the 2009 under-18 world championship and the World under-17 Challenge.
Kassian was selected by the Sabres in the first round, 13th overall, in the 2009 NHL draft.
