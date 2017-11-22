RCMP are investigating, after an early morning collision involving a pickup truck and a snow plow left one individual in hospital.

RCMP said a snow plow was headed west on Highway 37, just before the Highway 2 overpass when the driver tried to turn onto a rural road.

Police said the snow plow was rear-ended by a pickup truck that was following behind; the crash happened at about 5:30 a.m. on Highway 37 and Range Road 255.

The driver of the snow plow was not injured – but emergency crews had to remove the 29-year-old male driver from the pickup truck. The driver of the truck was the only occupant of that vehicle at the time. He was taken to hospital by paramedics; he had serious, life threatening injuries.

Officers are investigating if road conditions played a role in the collision, but said all factors are still under investigation.