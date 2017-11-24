RCMP are investigating a highway collision that left one person dead Friday morning.

Stony Plain RCMP said officers were called to the two vehicle crash just before 8 a.m. at the intersection of Highway 633 and Range Road 25.

One of the drivers, a 39-year-old male, was pronounced dead at the scene. His passenger, a 35-year-old woman, was taken to an Edmonton-area hospital with serious injuries.

The 47-year-old woman who was driving the other vehicle was also taken to an Edmonton hospital.

Police said the collision site is expected to be cleared shortly – the crash is under investigation.

More to come…