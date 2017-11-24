Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
One killed in highway collision near Alberta Beach
RCMP on the scene of a fatal crash on Hwy 633 at RR 25 on Friday, November 24, 2017.
Published Friday, November 24, 2017 11:06AM MST
Last Updated Friday, November 24, 2017 11:45AM MST
RCMP are investigating a highway collision that left one person dead Friday morning.
Stony Plain RCMP said officers were called to the two vehicle crash just before 8 a.m. at the intersection of Highway 633 and Range Road 25.
One of the drivers, a 39-year-old male, was pronounced dead at the scene. His passenger, a 35-year-old woman, was taken to an Edmonton-area hospital with serious injuries.
The 47-year-old woman who was driving the other vehicle was also taken to an Edmonton hospital.
Police said the collision site is expected to be cleared shortly – the crash is under investigation.
More to come…
