

Victoria Formanski, CTV Edmonton





Edmonton Police are investigating a suspicious death in the area of 65 AVE. and 99 ST.

Police said the body of a deceased male was found near a set of rail road track around 5:00 p.m. on Sunday afternoon.

The rail road tracks were shut down for the investigation. Inspector Keith Johnson said a crime scene may have been found a little ways from the scene.

“It’s pretty dark right now and we’d rather be safe than sorry and just try and back track this individuals steps and confirm where it took place. If it did take place close to the tracks, or near the tracks which tells us we need to do our due diligence and shut things down for a period of time to confirm. If there’s any forensic evidence on the tracks we want to make sure we get that looked after.”

He said the male is approximately 20-years-old.

“Currently right now I don’t have any information as to what the cause of death is but it is considered suspicious, so we will wait for an autopsy that will most likely take place tomorrow to confirm what the injuries were to cause this males death.”

Any information on the incident can be reported to the EPS service complaint line at 780-423-4567