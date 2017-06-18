Police are investigating a suspicious death after finding a man dead in a north Edmonton parking lot early Sunday morning.

Officers responded to the area of 125 Street and 132 Avenue after a passerby saw two men “with obvious signs of trauma” at approximately 12:30 a.m. Sunday.

EMS pronounced one man dead on scene and the other one man is in the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police said.

No suspects are in custody.