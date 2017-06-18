Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Police investigating suspicious death in north Edmonton parking lot
EPS are investigating after a man was found dead in the area of 125 Street and 132 Avenue early Sunday, June 18, 2017.
Published Sunday, June 18, 2017 10:27AM MDT
Last Updated Sunday, June 18, 2017 11:23AM MDT
Police are investigating a suspicious death after finding a man dead in a north Edmonton parking lot early Sunday morning.
Officers responded to the area of 125 Street and 132 Avenue after a passerby saw two men “with obvious signs of trauma” at approximately 12:30 a.m. Sunday.
EMS pronounced one man dead on scene and the other one man is in the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police said.
No suspects are in custody.
WEATHER ALERTS IN EFFECT
No watches or warnings in effect.
Advertisement
CTV News Video Network
MOST POPULAR STORIES
- Alberta fighter Tim Hague dies following boxing match in Edmonton
- Woman, dog struck and killed by SUV in west Edmonton crosswalk
- Alberta boxer Tim Hague in critical condition after knockout in Edmonton 1
- Police investigating suspicious death in north Edmonton parking lot
- Video shows RCMP officer using Taser on intoxicated man at oil sands camp 1
- Environment Canada issues severe thunderstorm watch for Edmonton and area
- AHS affected by shortage of drug used in life-threatening situations
- EPS release photos of alleged suspects in fatal shooting
- Three boats capsize on North Saskatchewan River in two days
- RCMP investigating fatal semi-truck crash on Hwy 43