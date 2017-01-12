Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Police issue warning over release of violent offender
Dean Goulet, 39, is shown in an undated photo. Supplied.
Published Thursday, January 12, 2017 7:23PM MST
Edmonton Police issued a warning to residents Thursday, over the release of a convicted violent offender set to live in the city.
Police said Dean Goulet, 39, is a convicted violent offender, and police have reasonable grounds to believe he will commit another offence while in the community.
EPS said Goulet will be living in the Edmonton area, and police had obtained a recognizance order on him, he will be monitored by the EPS Behavioural Assessment Unit.
In addition, police said he had been placed on court-ordered conditions, which include:
- Curfew of 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. daily
- Abstain from consuming alcohol or drugs, including marijuana
- Must not be in any premise or establishment where the primary focus is the consumption or sale of alcohol such as bars, nightclubs, casinos and the like
- Must not associate with anyone who has a criminal history
Goulet is described as: 183 cm (6’) tall, 80.74 kg (178 lbs), brown eyes, brown hair.
Police are asking anyone with information on potential breaches is asked to call the Edmonton Police Service non-emergency line at 780-423-4567 or #377 on a mobile phone.
The Edmonton Police Service said the information and warning is being issued after careful deliberation of all related issues, including privacy concerns, in the belief that it is in the public interest to inform the members of the community. The information is not meant to encourage vigilante action.
