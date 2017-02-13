Edmonton police said Monday that the search was on to find a suspect connected to a carjacking earlier in the morning.

Police said they were looking to find a 2013 black Ford F-150 truck, with the licence plate BKP8292.

The vehicle was stolen during a carjacking – EPS Southeast Division members were called to a medical clinic parking lot in the area of 10 Avenue and 91 Street at about 10:30 a.m. Monday.

Reports indicated a male suspect had stolen the truck after approaching and threatening the female owner of the vehicle.

It’s believed the same suspect may have been responsible for an armed robbery at gunpoint that took place at a hotel in the area of 101 Street and Ellerslie Road.

The Caucasian male suspect is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Edmonton Police Service non-emergency line at 780-423-4567 or #377 on a mobile phone. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).