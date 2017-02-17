Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Police trying to identify suspect in assault at south side establishment
EPS released stills taken from surveillance footage, showing a suspect believed to have assaulted an individual at a South Edmonton Common establishment on Monday, December 26, 2016. Supplied.
Published Friday, February 17, 2017 12:20PM MST
Edmonton police are asking for the public’s help to identify a man believed to have assaulted someone at an establishment on the city’s south side.
Police said on Monday, December 26, officers were called to an establishment in South Edmonton Common at about 10 p.m. Reports indicated a man was allegedly assaulted with a weapon, by another male.
The man was treated on the scene by paramedics, and taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The suspect left the scene before police arrived.
He is described as:
- Caucasian male
- About 185.5 cm (6’1”)
- About 68 kg (150 lbs) and slim
- Oval face
- Trimmed beard
- Dark eyes
- Dark hair
At the time of the incident he was wearing a light grey suit with a collared shirt, but no tie.
EPS released stills taken from surveillance footage were released Friday and anyone who has information that could identify the suspect is asked to call the Edmonton Police Service non-emergency line at 780-423-4567 or #377 on a mobile phone.
Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
