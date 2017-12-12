

Kyra Markov, CTV Edmonton





Strathcona County RCMP are on the scene of an unfolding incident in the industrial area of Sherwood Park Tuesday morning.

RCMP said that a distraught person - believed to have a gun, was holed up inside of a business in the area. The incident started at 2:30 a.m.

RCMP added that a second person might be in the building but that they did not know for certain.

The RCMP asked that the public, including business owners and employees to avoid the area of 18 Street to 24 street on 84 Avenue as they responded to the incident.

More to come...