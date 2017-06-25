RCMP in Edson are investigating, after a vehicle hit a pedestrian on Highway 16 late Friday morning.

Police said officers were called to 4 Avenue (Highway 16 westbound) near 58 Street, at about 10:50 a.m. Friday, where it’s believed a westbound pickup truck hit a 59-year-old male pedestrian.

The pedestrian was airlifted by STARS Air Ambulance to hospital in Edmonton, where he remained in critical condition Sunday.

Police said officers are investigating the collision, and are asking anyone with information on the crash, who hasn’t already spoken to an investigator, to call Edson RCMP at 780-723-8800.