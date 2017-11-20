Two people, one a child, were sent to hospital after a vehicle collided with a school bus late Monday morning in Grande Prairie.

RCMP said officers were called to the scene of the crash, at the intersection of 68 Avenue and Resources Road at about 10:50 a.m. Monday.

The school bus had 28 students on board at the time. Police said a 10-year-old child was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries, and the parents or caregivers of the children on the bus had been notified.

The driver of the car, who is 55-years-old, was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police are investigating.