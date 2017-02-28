

Rianne McDonald-Zwicker, CTV Edmonton





Killam RCMP are investigating a deadly two vehicle crash south of Hardisty that occurred Monday night.

The crash happened along Highway 13 and Range Road 92 around 7 p.m.

A westbound single driver SUV crossed the centre line and ran head on with an eastbound car with 4 occupants. The SUV ended in up in the ditch on fire, those on scene tried to extinguish the fire. There were no survivors.

The occupants of the car included at 52-year-old male driver a 44-year-old female passenger and two children age 12 and 9-years-old, all from Amisk.

Information on the SUV drive is not available at this time.

"Our thoughts are with the family members of the deceased, and the community of Amisk during this extremely difficult time," says Corporal Ronald Bumbry, RCMP Media Relations Officer in a statement.

RCMP and a RCMP Collision Analyst continue to investigate why the crash happened. Road and weather conditions do not appear to be factors.