Police in northern Alberta are investigating after a number of pieces of art were stolen from storage facility back in September, 2016.

Fairview RCMP were called to a storage facility in the town of Fairview on September 22, 2016, where a large amount of artwork had been stolen.

The appraised total value of all of the pieces is about $735,944.00 – about 70 pieces of art were stolen.

Pieces include high-priced prints from nature artists such as Stephen Lyman, and well-known Canadian artist Robert Bateman. Other pieces are by Michael Godard.

A number of the pieces focus on famous sports figures, including Wayne Gretzky.

Along with the prints, some glass sculptures were also stolen.

Police said the pieces were headed towards an auction house when they were stolen – and the dozens of stolen pieces were only part of what was in the storage facility.

The Peace Regional General Investigations Section is helping Fairview RCMP with the investigation.

Police have not released the identity of the owner, where they were from, or the location they were being transported to.

Anyone with information on the investigation is asked to call Peace Regional RCMP at 780-624-6677, or call local police.

Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

