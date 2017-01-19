Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
RCMP investigating theft of art pieces worth over $700K
Published Thursday, January 19, 2017 5:12PM MST
Last Updated Thursday, January 19, 2017 6:50PM MST
Police in northern Alberta are investigating after a number of pieces of art were stolen from storage facility back in September, 2016.
Fairview RCMP were called to a storage facility in the town of Fairview on September 22, 2016, where a large amount of artwork had been stolen.
The appraised total value of all of the pieces is about $735,944.00 – about 70 pieces of art were stolen.
Pieces include high-priced prints from nature artists such as Stephen Lyman, and well-known Canadian artist Robert Bateman. Other pieces are by Michael Godard.
A number of the pieces focus on famous sports figures, including Wayne Gretzky.
Along with the prints, some glass sculptures were also stolen.
Police said the pieces were headed towards an auction house when they were stolen – and the dozens of stolen pieces were only part of what was in the storage facility.
The Peace Regional General Investigations Section is helping Fairview RCMP with the investigation.
Police have not released the identity of the owner, where they were from, or the location they were being transported to.
Anyone with information on the investigation is asked to call Peace Regional RCMP at 780-624-6677, or call local police.
Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
With files from David Ewasuk
Related Links
Photos
Advertisement
CTV News Video Network
MOST POPULAR STORIES
- Armed burglar caught in the act on camera 2
- Notley shuffles her cabinet, adds Ministry of Children’s Services 1
- Small town roping in big rodeo talent 1
- Fire forced families from homes 1
- Autopsies scheduled in south side suspicious deaths 2
- RCMP investigating armed robbery at Sylvan Lake market 2
- Section of Jasper Ave., 118 St. shut down due to apartment fire
- Injury Prevention Centre concerned over growing number of preventable injuries 2
- RCMP investigating theft of art pieces worth over $700K 1
- EPS investigators looking for two witnesses to weekend suspicious death