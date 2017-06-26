RCMP in northern Alberta made a bit of a different rescue over the weekend, when a family of ducklings became stuck in a sewer.

Wood Buffalo RCMP said officers were called at 8 a.m. Sunday, to the area of Ash Way and Lodgepole Way in Fort McMurray, after the group of ducklings fell into a sewer.

Officers arrived to find the mother duck on the ground, but her ducklings out of sight – police could hear the ducklings in the sewer below.

The officers removed the manhole cover, and then climbed down into the sewer to save the ducklings – all seven were retrieved, and returned to their mother.