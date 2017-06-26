Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
RCMP officers rescue family of ducklings from sewer
Wood Buffalo RCMP officers rescued seven ducklings, after they fell into a sewer on Sunday, June 26, 2017. Supplied.
Published Monday, June 26, 2017 11:04AM MDT
RCMP in northern Alberta made a bit of a different rescue over the weekend, when a family of ducklings became stuck in a sewer.
Wood Buffalo RCMP said officers were called at 8 a.m. Sunday, to the area of Ash Way and Lodgepole Way in Fort McMurray, after the group of ducklings fell into a sewer.
Officers arrived to find the mother duck on the ground, but her ducklings out of sight – police could hear the ducklings in the sewer below.
The officers removed the manhole cover, and then climbed down into the sewer to save the ducklings – all seven were retrieved, and returned to their mother.
WEATHER ALERTS IN EFFECT
No watches or warnings in effect.
Advertisement
CTV News Video Network
MOST POPULAR STORIES
- Building knocked down following early morning fire 1
- Jury hears final arguments in Alberta triple-murder trial 1
- Three arrested and charged in connection to city’s 25th homicide of 2017
- West end apartment building evacuated due to fire
- RCMP officers rescue family of ducklings from sewer
- Police investigating collision involving car and cyclist on Gateway Blvd.
- Two new pieces installed on Capital Blvd., in time for Canada’s sesquicentennial 1
- ‘He was so cute. I feel so sad for his mom and dad’: neighbour of four-year-old boy killed in Mill Woods collision 1
- Oilers sign forward Zack Kassian to three-year contract extension
- Bus drivers protest proposed changes to ETS 1