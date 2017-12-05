Police in Morinville have confirmed the death of a man who was found in a rural area in late November is homicide, and the deceased had been released from the Remand Centre less than two hours before he was found.

Ahmed Farah, 25, was found dead on the side of Range Road 251 just north of Poundmaker Road at about 2:40 a.m. Saturday, November 25 – he had been released from the Remand Centre at 12:50 a.m. that day.

Police said his body was found about two kilometres from the Remand Centre by a St. Albert RCMP officer on patrol.

Investigators want to speak to anyone who may have seen any vehicles in the area of Range Road 251, Township Road 542 and 127 Street (Range Road 250), and up to the area of Sturgeon Road, or who may have seen someone resembling the deceased walking in the same area in the times between his release and the discovery of his body.

The deceased is described as:

Black male

178 cm (5’10”) tall

Weighing 91 kg (201 lbs)

Black hair

Brown eyes

Wears a beard

Was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and red pants

Anyone with information that could help investigators is asked to call Morinville RCMP – or to submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).