

Steven Dyer, CTV Edmonton





Red Deer RCMP are on the lookout for the suspect in an armed robbery at the Express 24 convenience store in Red Deer on February 10 at around 2:50 a.m.

The suspect allegedly entered the store with a handgun and ordered the clerk to give him money and cigarettes. The items were then placed in a black and orange duffel bag the suspect brought with him.

The suspect left the store and got into the passenger side of a dark blue, two-door car, and left the scene. The vehicle has been described as possible being a Saturn.

The suspect has been described as:

Caucasian male

Between 17 and 21 years-old

165 cm and 170 cm tall (5’5” and 5’7”)

68 kg and 70 kg (150 lbs to 155 lbs)

The suspect was wearing a blue winter coat with a hood, a yellow and green balaclava and gloves.

RCMP are asking anyone with information to contact the Red Deer RCMP, or to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477).