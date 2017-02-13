Red Deer RCMP are on the lookout for the suspect in an armed robbery at the Express 24 convenience store in Red Deer on February 10 at around 2:50 a.m.

The suspect allegedly entered the store with a handgun and ordered the clerk to give him money and cigarettes. The items were then placed in a black and orange duffel bag the suspect brought with him.

The suspect left the store and got into the passenger side of a dark blue, two-door car, and left the scene. The vehicle has been described as possible being a Saturn.

The suspect has been described as:

  • Caucasian male
  • Between 17 and 21 years-old
  • 165 cm and 170 cm tall (5’5” and 5’7”)
  • 68 kg and 70 kg (150 lbs to 155 lbs)

The suspect was wearing a blue winter coat with a hood, a yellow and green balaclava and gloves.

RCMP are asking anyone with information to contact the Red Deer RCMP, or to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477).