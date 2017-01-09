Officials with Elk Island Public Schools said Monday repairs at a Sherwood Park school had been completed, and students would be back in class Tuesday.

On Sunday evening, officials said a water main break had occurred at Westboro Elementary School, and it would be closed for repairs on Monday.

Parents were advised to not send their children to the bus stop or to walk to school as classes had been cancelled.

Later in the day, officials said repairs had been completed, and school would be back in session on Tuesday.