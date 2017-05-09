

Victoria Formanski, CTV Edmonton





Soon planes won’t be the only thing flying at the Edmonton International Airport (EIA).

The first ever introduction of unmanned aerial systems (UAS) services will be taking place this year at EIA. Clear Flight Solutions (CFS) has created the Robird, designed to help keep birds away from the airport.

The Robird is designed to mimic the flight of a falcon, making seagulls believe the natural predator is in the area.

Officials said the focus of this technology is to enhance EIA’s Wildlife Management Plan while continuing to support development in and around the airport.

The service will be provided by CFS and AERIUM Analytics.

“Our relationship with Clear Flight Solutions has created an opportunity to have a positive ecologically-friendly impact on local industries at and surrounding the airport,” Tim Bibby of AERIUM Analytics said in a statement.

The Edmonton International Airport is not only Canada’s largest airport but is also the fifth busiest in passenger traffic. The airport used to use a real falcon, and a handler to keep birds away.

Airport officials said the contract is for three months, the system will be introduced at EIA in the coming weeks.