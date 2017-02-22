Days after CTV News first asked for comment from municipal officials, over a local senior who was charged thousands of dollars by the village for painting his home, Ryley’s mayor said she stands by how the case was handled.

On Monday, CTV News had Bill Yarmovich’s story – he claimed he was being targeted by village officials. The 86-year-old was issued a bylaw notice in 2015 to paint his ‘unsightly premises’.

He said he tried to do the work himself, but due to injury and bad weather he couldn’t get it done. Eventually, the village’s bylaw officer decided to hire a crew to paint the home, and he sent the bill – which eventually reached more than $4,000 – to Yarmovich.

The story garnered national attention for the village, and Mayor Lavonne Svenson said her office has received nasty mail in recent days.

“A lot of inappropriate comments that have been directed towards our village,” Svenson said.

The village said Yarmovich wasn’t singled out, and said he was granted a number of deadline extensions – Svenson said the officer had to draw a line.

“I know Mr. Yarmovich received many offers of help,” Svenson said. “It is our responsibility to make sure those bylaws are evenly enforced throughout the municipality.”

As for any other homes, when CTV News was in Ryley, residents pointed out other homes that could be deemed unsightly – Svenson said other residents had been given bylaw notices to paint or demolish their premises, but she couldn’t say exactly how many.

“It is my understanding that the bylaw enforcement officer is working with properties that are non-compliant with the bylaw,” Svenson said, and said a councillor and former mayor had also received notices.

Yarmovich said he plans to move out of Ryley after the incident – the mayor said she stands by village staff.

“In regards to the bylaw, I have to stand by our bylaw staff,” Svenson said.

CTV News has learned the bylaw notice against Yarmovich was not complaint-based. Residents told CTV News rumors had circulated that the bylaw officer in this case had quit over the story, Svenson said the individual took a different position in the municipality.

