Hours after Edmonton police said a Canada-wide warrant had been issued in connection to the city’s most recent homicide, police in Victoria said he had arrived by bus over the long weekend.

Police said Tuesday morning that Gregory Christopher Tessman, 49, can be arrested on a charge of second degree murder in the death of Valerie Maurice, 29.

Maurice was found dead by police, after officers were called to a suite in the area of 144 Avenue and 88A Street on Thursday, August 31.

An autopsy determined Maurice was strangled, and her death was officially deemed Edmonton's 34th homicide.

Investigators said Tessman is known to police, and lived in the suite where Maurice was found.

“He has a criminal background from several years ago,” EPS Staff Sgt. Bill Clark said Tuesday.

About 10 years ago, Tessman was convicted of sexual assault – in that case, the victim – also an escort.

CTV News has learned Maurice was an escort, and EPS confirmed investigators have contacted the RCMP task force, Project Kare, about the death of Maurice and Tessman’s disappearance.

It’s believed Maurice went to Tessman’s home around midnight on Tuesday, August 29 before she was found dead later that week.

“We are aware she held a high risk lifestyle by the focus today is not on our victim but on finding Mr. Tessman, that is what we want to focus on,” Clark said.

As for Tessman, Clark said his last known whereabouts were in east Edmonton, in the Beverly area.

At last word, EPS said he may have travelled to Victoria, B.C. over the Labour Day long weekend, and could have still been there Tuesday. It’s also believed he has ties to the Camrose area. EPS said investigators had been in contact with police in both cities.

Later Tuesday, Victoria police said investigators in Edmonton told them Tessman had travelled to the city by bus over the long weekend.

Tessman is described as:

183 cm (6’) tall

About 82 kg (180 lbs)

Medium-length, light brown hair

Blue eyes

Clark said photos of Tessman that were released by police were taken Thursday, August 31, at a supermarket in the area near Tessman’s apartment building. In addition, Clark said Tessman doesn’t have his own vehicle, and relies on public transit, friends and family to get around.

Anyone with details on Tessman’s whereabouts is asked to call the Edmonton Police Service non-emergency line at 780-423-4567 or #377 on a mobile phone.

Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

With files from David Ewasuk