Edmonton police are searching for the people who stole two semi-trucks with trailers containing approximately $160,000 in beer on May 3.

Officers responded to a report of a break-and-enter in a southeast Edmonton holding yard at around 11 p.m. Police said the two trucks headed to Saskatchewan were stolen at approximately 7 p.m. that same night.

The trucks – a white 2008 Freightliner and a burgundy 2009 Freightliner – and their trailers were recovered two days later in an industrial area near 56 Avenue and 67 Street. There was no beer inside.

EPS encourage anyone with information about this theft to contact them at 780-423-4567. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.