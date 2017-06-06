Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Two charged in Desmarais homicide
Published Tuesday, June 6, 2017 11:56AM MDT
RCMP in Desmarais are investigating, after a man was found dead near an area home.
Police said on Friday, June 2, 2017, in the morning, officers were called to a Desmarais home.
When officers arrived, they found a Desmarais male, identified as Dorium Yellowknee, 33, deceased.
Investigators learned an altercation had taken place at another home during a house party earlier that morning.
An autopsy was conducted Monday, and the Medical Examiner confirmed Yellowknee’s death was a homicide.
Two people have been arrested in connection to this case: Cindy Savannah Nanemahoo, 19, of Desmarais was arrested and charged with second degree murder on Sunday. She is in custody, and appeared Tuesday in an Edmonton courtroom.
On Monday, Collin Paul Noskiye, 32, was arrested and charged with second degree murder and assault with a weapon. He is also in custody and appeared Tuesday in court.
WEATHER ALERTS IN EFFECT
Advertisement
CTV News Video Network
MOST POPULAR STORIES
- Red Deer school district ‘shocked and angry’ at charges laid against bus driver
- Fire Chief highlights dangers of grease fires, after north side fire leaves two in hospital 2
- Man involved in confrontation caught on camera sentenced, assault charge withdrawn
- CFL confirms the 106th Grey Cup will be held in Edmonton 3
- Two charged in Desmarais homicide
- Police trying to identify suspect in break and enter, assault
- Pedestrian in hospital after being struck by truck
- Alta. Justice Minister apologizes for ‘unacceptable’ treatment of sexual assault victim 2
- Spring session ends, opposition alleges NDP ‘forced’ labour legislation through 2
- Car crashes into Stony Plain house, both burst into flames 1