RCMP in Desmarais are investigating, after a man was found dead near an area home.

Police said on Friday, June 2, 2017, in the morning, officers were called to a Desmarais home.

When officers arrived, they found a Desmarais male, identified as Dorium Yellowknee, 33, deceased.

Investigators learned an altercation had taken place at another home during a house party earlier that morning.

An autopsy was conducted Monday, and the Medical Examiner confirmed Yellowknee’s death was a homicide.

Two people have been arrested in connection to this case: Cindy Savannah Nanemahoo, 19, of Desmarais was arrested and charged with second degree murder on Sunday. She is in custody, and appeared Tuesday in an Edmonton courtroom.

On Monday, Collin Paul Noskiye, 32, was arrested and charged with second degree murder and assault with a weapon. He is also in custody and appeared Tuesday in court.