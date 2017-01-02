As of January 1, more post-secondary students in the Edmonton area will have unlimited access to the Edmonton Transit System.

The Universal Transit Pass (U-Pass) will now extend to Fort Saskatchewan, Spruce Grove, and Leduc -- in addition to Edmonton, Strathcona County, and St. Albert.

The U-Pass program is available to students at MacEwan University, the University of Alberta, NAIT and NorQuest College.

This school year, the service costs $170 per term and it is included in tuition fees.