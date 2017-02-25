Wainwright RCMP found the body of a woman in a residence during a welfare check Friday, and they are considering the death suspicious at this time.

Officers found Nicole Clifford dead in a residence located in the area of 12 Street and 8 Avenue.

Major Crimes Unit is investigating, and RCMP want to speak with anyone who may have been out walking in the area of 12 Street and 8 Avenue Thursday night or Friday morning. Police also want to speak with residents in the neighbourhood who have video surveillance.

Anyone with information about this suspicious death is asked to contact Wainwright RCMP at 780-842-4461. If you want to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.