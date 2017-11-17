

Julia Parrish and Diego Romero, CTV Edmonton





RCMP have confirmed to CTV News a woman came forward and was charged after a social media firestorm over images posted online showing kittens left on a rural roadway.

Rod Day posted images from his dashboard camera online, showing the scene he came across on a rural road near Millet.

“I couldn’t believe what I was seeing, because it didn’t make sense to me; what did she just do?” Day told CTV News.

That day, he got closer, and that’s when he noticed the two small cats on the road. He said he followed the driver in the images, but couldn’t catch up. He called his wife to get the animal, and after informing RCMP of the incident, he told his story on Facebook.

“I did what I thought was the correct thing to do,” Day said. “What I’m hoping out of this, maybe it will bring awareness.”

The two kittens were adopted by a woman and her 10-year-old daughter less than an hour later thanks to the power of social media.

“I love animals far too much,” Crystal Erikson told CTV News. “I didn’t even think about it. I just messaged him and said, ‘OK.’”

RCMP told CTV News came forward and is now facing an animal protection act charge for not providing the kittens with reasonable protection in cold weather.

With files from David Ewasuk