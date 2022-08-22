1 charged in shooting death on Alberta Avenue

One person has been charged in a homicide on Alberta Avenue earlier this month.

Police were called to a report of an unresponsive man in the area of 118 Avenue and 96 Street around 9:45 p.m. on Aug. 10.

When they arrived, they found a 25-year-old man.

He was pronounced dead on scene by EMS.

On Aug. 13, an autopsy was conducted and the victim was identified as Owen Baptiste.

The cause of death was found to be a gunshot wound.

On Saturday, Singer Bird, 23, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder.

Anyone with further information about the homicide is asked to call the Edmonton Police Service at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.