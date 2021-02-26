EDMONTON -- One person is dead after a two-vehicle crash north of Grande Prairie on Friday morning.

It happened around 5:17 a.m. as a car travelling northbound on Highway 2 crossed into oncoming traffic and hit a semi travelling southbound.

The 39-year-old driver of the car, who was from Grande Prairie, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver and sole occupant of the semi was treated at the scene for minor injuries.

Highway 2 was blocked at Township Road 744A for several hours after the crash while police investigated.

The highway has since reopened.