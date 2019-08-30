Thousands of dollars' worth of Oilers merchandise was stolen from an east Edmonton barbershop overnight.

Fred Haymore, the owner of Holyrood Barber Shop, received a phone call with the bad news Friday morning.

"When I go to the shop, I seen two police officers here and there's glass everywhere and looked around, seen my McDavid jersey gone and my Oilers team-signed jersey," Fred Haymore said.

Surveillance video shows two masked thieves smash the glass door with a crowbar and enter the barbershop just before 5 a.m. Moments later they are seen walking out with framed jerseys.

Haymore said the memorabilia is worth $4,000-$5,000.

Friday was not the first time Haymore had a break-in at Holyrood Barber Shop. He told CTV News Edmonton he has had 10 break-ins—two per year in the past five.

"Now I'm going to have to put up bars in my barbershop," he said. "It's pretty sad."

Edmonton police are investigating the break-in and theft.

With files from Jay Rosove