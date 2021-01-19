EDMONTON -- Strathcona County RCMP are investigating after a home invasion on Tuesday morning that sent a one person to hospital.

RCMP responded to a home near Range Road 224 and Township Road 523 at 6:39 a.m.

Two females and one male were asleep in the home when two males, one with a firearm, broke into the house, according to RCMP.

Electronics, jewelry, clothing and a truck were stolen from the house. The male inside the house was sent to hospital with minor injuries and has since been released, police said.

The thieves fled the property on a stolen silver 2006 Chevrolet Silverado.

RCMP are asking anyone with information to contact them at 780-467-7741 or Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 or online.