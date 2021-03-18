EDMONTON -- A passerby who smelled smoke is credited with alerting firefighters to a blaze in north Edmonton.

The 911 call was made just before 5:30 a.m. and the first crews arrived on scene at 133 Avenue and 104 Street by 5:33 a.m., according to district chief Brian Williams.

"They found a fully involved fire at the rear of the house and began fire attack," Williams told CTV News Edmonton.

"We did find one occupant in the basement," he added, saying the man was able to walk from the home and taken to hospital for precautionary reasons.

The fire was declared under control two hours later, but as of 8:20 a.m., firefighters still needed to do a second search of the property.

The chief said investigators had begun looking into the cause of the fire, and noted the house had lost "a lot of integrity" in the blaze.