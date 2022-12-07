$100K in scrap copper seized after warrant execution in northern Alberta

$100,000 in scrap copper was seized from a property in northern Alberta. (Credit: RCMP) $100,000 in scrap copper was seized from a property in northern Alberta. (Credit: RCMP)

Edmonton Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Calgary

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Vancouver Island