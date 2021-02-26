EDMONTON -- An 11-year-old Wetaskiwin, Alta., girl has been missing since Thursday afternoon.

Mounties say Emily Keeping's last known location was the FasGas on 49 Street and 50 Avenue in Wetaskiwin at 4:20 p.m.

She's described as:

Blonde hair and blue eyes

4”11' and 70 pounds

Last seen wearing a grey jacket with black stars and carrying a blue and pink backpack

With the cold weather overnight, Wetaskiwin RCMP are asking area residents to check their backyards, sheds, garages and other outdoor buildings as well as abandoned properties, in case the missing girl sought shelter.

Keeping was last known to be on foot.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Emily is asked to contact the Wetaskiwin RCMP at 780-312-7267 or their local police.