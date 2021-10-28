13 Sylvan Lake Alta., teens accused in month-long vandalism spree

EDMONTON -

RCMP in Sylvan Lake have referred 13 teenagers to the Youth Justice Committee (YJC) after accusing them all of taking part in a vandalism spree.

The crimes happened throughout October and affected "local area businesses and community agencies," a Thursday afternoon release said.

“We recognize the impact this crime spree has had on businesses and citizens of our community and the significant costs associated to make repairs," said Sgt. Stephanie Lesyk, with Sylvan Lake RCMP .

All of the accused teens are between the ages of 13 and 17. Their identities cannot be released by law.

Police said all of the accused will take part in the YJC program rather than facing charges in court.

"Those involved determine an appropriate and meaningful way for the young person to make amends for their actions," the news release said.

Police said they used security video to identify the teens.

An exact number of properties targeted was not provided and police didn't include a damage estimate.

Sylvan Lake is located about 150 kilometres south of Edmonton.