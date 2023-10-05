Edmonton

    • 13-year-old boy struck in Fort Saskatchewan crosswalk, RCMP searching for driver

    RCMP say a 13-year-old boy was hit by an SUV while crossing in the marked intersection at 93 Avenue and 84 Street in Fort Saskatchewan. (Source: Google Street View) RCMP say a 13-year-old boy was hit by an SUV while crossing in the marked intersection at 93 Avenue and 84 Street in Fort Saskatchewan. (Source: Google Street View)

    RCMP are looking for a driver who hit a 13-year-old child at a crosswalk in Fort Saskatchewan on Sept. 15. 

    Mounties say the boy was crossing the street on a scooter at a marked intersection on 94 Avenue and 84 Street.

    A woman driving a black Ford Escape with tinted windows reportedly turned southbound into the boy's path and struck the back of the scooter.

    "The impact of the collision sent the child over the handlebars of his scooter and into the curb, causing minor injuries," RCMP said in a press release Thursday.

    Officers are looking for the driver of the Ford Escape.

    Anyone with information or surveillance footage from the area on Sept. 15, is asked to contact Fort Saskatchewan RCMP at 780-997-7900.

    Anonymous information can be given to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the "P3 Tips" app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store. 

