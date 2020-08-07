EDMONTON -- A 13-year-old has been charged with manslaughter after a 10-year-old boy was shot and killed south of Edmonton on Wednesday.

Maskwacis RCMP responded to a report of a gunshot in a home at approximately 4 a.m. Responding officers and EMS found a dead 10-year-old boy in the home when they arrived.

The 13-year-old who was at the home was taken into custody and charged with manslaughter after the autopsy.

"Due to the nature of the circumstances surrounding this extremely tragic incident, including the delicate ages of the people involved, we won’t be providing further details," said Maskwacis RCMP Staff Sgt. Dwayne Moore.

The teenager is scheduled to appear in court Sept. 2 in Wetaskiwin.