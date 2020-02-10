EDMONTON -- In five separate visits over five weeks, the Alberta SPCA removed 143 cats from a home in the Edmonton area.

It was done with the cooperation of the home owner and with the support of the Edmonton Humane Society, Kirby Safe Team, Alberta Animal Services and WHARF Rescue.

"The gradual approach to removing the cats allowed the owner to properly process what was happening, and to reduce the shock of having the cats removed," Ken Dean, director of animal protection services for the Alberta SPCA said in a written release.

All the cats were taken to EHS for veterinary care and were spayed or neutered. Alberta SPCA is accepting donations to help cover the vet and boarding costs, which are expected to exceed $25,000.

Some of the seized cats were put up for adoption at EHS and others were sent to the partner agencies to be rehomed.

Cat overpopulation is a continued problem in the province. The Alberta SPCA had 10 cases in 2019 that involved 20 cats or more in a single home. Owners are encouraged to spay or neuter their pets to help keep populations under control.

More details to come…