16 arrested after drug bust in Fort McMurray
Published Monday, March 9, 2020 11:10AM MDT
EDMONTON -- Sixteen people are facing charges after police seized thousands of dollars' worth of drugs in Fort McMurray, Alta.
Between January and February, Wood Buffalo RCMP and ALERT investigated a drug operation that resulted in the seizure of 52 grams of cocaine, three grams of methamphetamine, one gram of fentanyl, $6,220 and $6,000 worth of stolen property.
The drugs have a street value of more than $18,000, ALERT said.
The following 16 people were arrested and are facing a total of 41 charges in total:
- Hagos Goitom, a 34-year-old man from Fort McMurray;
- Zai Tekie, a 29-year-old man from Fort McMurray;
- Catherine Wilson, a 49-year-old woman from Fort McMurray;
- Frank Brendemuehl, a 54-year-old man from Fort McMurray;
- Darryl Brewer, a 51-year-old man from Fort McMurray;
- Kerry Stanton, a 33-year-old man from Fort McMurray;
- Mohammed Ahmed, a 33-year-old man from Fort McMurray;
- Emlie Fuoco-Lafamme, a 24-year-old woman from Fort McMurray;
- Autumn Marcel, a 21-year-old woman from Janvier;
- Faith Marcel, a 38-year-old woman from Fort McKay;
- Tristan Scanie, a 22-year-old man from Fort McMurray;
- Tristen Bradbury-Jacobs, a 23-year-old man from Fort McMurray;
- Jeffrey Hickey, a 37-year-old man from Fort McMurray;
- Mustaf Muse, a 34-year-old man from Fort McMurray;
- Trenton Goebel, a 55-year-old man from Fort McMurray; and
- Tilly Powder, a 45-year-old woman from Fort McMurray.
A warrant is out to arrest 24-year-old Androw Yousif, and investigators are working to issue warrants for five other people, ALERT said.