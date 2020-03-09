EDMONTON -- Sixteen people are facing charges after police seized thousands of dollars' worth of drugs in Fort McMurray, Alta.

Between January and February, Wood Buffalo RCMP and ALERT investigated a drug operation that resulted in the seizure of 52 grams of cocaine, three grams of methamphetamine, one gram of fentanyl, $6,220 and $6,000 worth of stolen property.

The drugs have a street value of more than $18,000, ALERT said.

The following 16 people were arrested and are facing a total of 41 charges in total:

Hagos Goitom, a 34-year-old man from Fort McMurray;

Zai Tekie, a 29-year-old man from Fort McMurray;

Catherine Wilson, a 49-year-old woman from Fort McMurray;

Frank Brendemuehl, a 54-year-old man from Fort McMurray;

Darryl Brewer, a 51-year-old man from Fort McMurray;

Kerry Stanton, a 33-year-old man from Fort McMurray;

Mohammed Ahmed, a 33-year-old man from Fort McMurray;

Emlie Fuoco-Lafamme, a 24-year-old woman from Fort McMurray;

Autumn Marcel, a 21-year-old woman from Janvier;

Faith Marcel, a 38-year-old woman from Fort McKay;

Tristan Scanie, a 22-year-old man from Fort McMurray;

Tristen Bradbury-Jacobs, a 23-year-old man from Fort McMurray;

Jeffrey Hickey, a 37-year-old man from Fort McMurray;

Mustaf Muse, a 34-year-old man from Fort McMurray;

Trenton Goebel, a 55-year-old man from Fort McMurray; and

Tilly Powder, a 45-year-old woman from Fort McMurray.

A warrant is out to arrest 24-year-old Androw Yousif, and investigators are working to issue warrants for five other people, ALERT said.