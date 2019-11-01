EDMONTON -- Police are looking for a man who is believed to have been involved in at least 19 thefts from liquor stores in Edmonton between June and October.

A total of nine warrants have been issued for Justin Hotte, 38.

Police sent out a news release in August trying to identify a man who had stolen thousands of dollars worth of liquor.

In addition to the liquor thefts, police believe Hotte committed seven other retail robberies, primarily targeting electronics.

He has allegedly stolen a total of $17,000 in merchandise and is wanted for robbery and theft under $5,000.

Hotte is described as 5’8” and 220 pounds. He has black hair and dark brown eyes.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call Edmonton police at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.