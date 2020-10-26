EDMONTON -- A 17-year-old has been charged with second-degree murder after a 19-year-old was killed at a Leduc house party in June.

Police were called to the party at 2:05 a.m. on June 18.

EMS pronounced 19-year-old Jacob Michael Chitze dead at the scene.

On Oct. 25, Edmonton police arrested a 17-year-old suspect on an outstanding warrant and laid a second-degree murder charge in connection with Chitze’s death.

The suspect is scheduled to appear in Leduc Provincial Court on Oct. 29.