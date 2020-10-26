Advertisement
17-year-old charged in Leduc house party homicide
Published Monday, October 26, 2020 6:27PM MDT
Jacob Michael Chitze died at a Leduc house party June 18, 2020. (RCMP)
EDMONTON -- A 17-year-old has been charged with second-degree murder after a 19-year-old was killed at a Leduc house party in June.
Police were called to the party at 2:05 a.m. on June 18.
EMS pronounced 19-year-old Jacob Michael Chitze dead at the scene.
On Oct. 25, Edmonton police arrested a 17-year-old suspect on an outstanding warrant and laid a second-degree murder charge in connection with Chitze’s death.
The suspect is scheduled to appear in Leduc Provincial Court on Oct. 29.