Alberta's youngest entrepreneurs are raising funds for the Stollery's neonatal intensive care units Sunday by hosting 561 lemonade stands across the province.

The sixth annual Simply Supper Helps Lemonade Stand Day is raising money to buy specialized beds that help minimize an infant's temperature swings for the NICUs at the Royal Alexandra Hospital and Sturgeon Community Hospital.

The organization wants to buy five Giraffe CareStation Omnibeds at $58,000 each.

All of the lemonade proceeds will go towards their purchase.

More than 2,000 children are expected to man the stands, include dozens in St. Albert, Sherwood Park, Spruce Grove and other Edmonton-area communities.

In Edmonton alone, there will be 374 stands running.

Over the past five years, the province-wide event has raised $415,000.

Visit Simply Supper for a map of all the lemonade stands.