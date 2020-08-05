EDMONTON -- Two women were arrested after a carjacking in Leduc County Monday, but RCMP are still searching for a man and another woman involved.

A man and woman were parked on Grant Macewan Blvd., near Township 500, when they were approached by a woman in a passing car, RCMP said.

According to police the woman sprayed the pair with bear spray, and three other people approached the vehicle.

A man holding an axe demanded money and the keys, RCMP said.

The pair got out of the vehicle and one of the three women assaulted the man with a sword, police said.

Two of the women drove away in the victim's car.

EPS say they found the vehicle using Air 1.

Police say they tried to use a spike belt to stop the vehicle, but it didn't work; however, the vehicle got stuck in a ditch and Leduc RCMP and EPS officers were able to arrest the two women.

Junelle Desjarlais, 36, of Wetaskiwin was charged with dangerous operation, robbery with a weapon, two charges of assault with a weapon, theft of a motor vehicle, obstruction, and theft under $5,000.

Desjarlais will appear in Leduc court on Thursday.

Jessica Wildcat, 30, of Maskwacis, was charged with theft of a motor vehicle, robbery with a weapon, two charges of assault with a weapon, and theft under $5,000.

Wildcat was released on bail, and will appear in Leduc court on Aug. 27.

The victims were taken to hospital, where they were treated and released.

Leduc RCMP is still looking for the man and the other woman involved in the carjacking. If you have information, you're encouraged to call Leduc RCMP at 780-980-7267.