Advertisement
2 bodies found inside Edmonton home, homicide unit investigating
Published Thursday, January 7, 2021 5:24AM MST
Police remain at a southside home Thursday morning after two bodies were found inside on Wednesday night.
EDMONTON -- Police are investigating after two bodies were found inside a south Edmonton home.
According to the Edmonton Police Service, the bodies were discovered inside the residence at 111 Street and 78 Avenue on Wednesday at 7 p.m.
Police are still on scene Thursday morning and homicide detectives have taken over the investigation.
This is a developing news story, more details will be provided as they become available.