EDMONTON -- Two men are facing charges in connection with a shooting last month in the Nisku area.

It happened on Jan. 19 around 10:30 p.m. A man was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

On Jan. 21, police executed a search warrant at Black Label Trucking in Nisku and seized two stolen vehicles.

On Feb. 4, a second search warrant was executed at a home in the Rutherford area of Edmonton.

According to RCMP, a large quantity of a substance believed to be meth was seized with a street value of $47,000, as well as a large substance of what is believed to be cocaine with a street value of $20,600, 20 pills of buprenorphine hydrochloride, 160 litres of a substance believed to be used in the manufacturing of meth and other paraphernalia, and $5,000 in Canadian currency.

Chad Watton, 43, of Leduc has been charged with two counts of aggravated assault, careless use of a firearm, unauthorized possession of a firearm, two counts of stolen property over $5,000, and possession of stolen property under $5,000.

Daniel Mcdonald, 30, of Edmonton has been charged with two counts of aggravated assault, careless use of a firearm, unauthorized possession of a firearm, possession for purpose of trafficking, and production of methamphetamine.

Both men were released from custody and are scheduled to appear in Leduc Provincial Court on Feb. 11.

Because of information gathered during the investigation, police now believe the shooting was not a random event.