2 charged after shots fired on Samson Cree Nation; ASIRT investigating how man was injured during arrest

An Alberta Mountie's duty status is under review while the province's police watchdog investigates how a man was injured during an arrest on Samson Cree Nation.

RCMP say two people were reported discharging a firearm in Samson on March 26.

Officers arrested two Maskwacis residents – Kyle Dean Lightning, 28, and Barry Junior Saddleback, 18 – and seized a loaded sawed-off shotgun and a loaded sawed-off rifle.

During the arrests, police say one of the men was injured. RCMP gave no other details except to say he was treated and released by EMS.

The duty status of the officer involved is under review.

Both Lightning and Saddleback were charged with five firearms offences and resisting arrest.

They were released with an April 14 court date in Wetaskiwin.